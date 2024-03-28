IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 7,835 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,835 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Toyota Motor by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,260,000 after buying an additional 22,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of TM stock opened at $252.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $341.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $133.02 and a 52 week high of $255.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.80.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $3.15. The business had revenue of $81.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.72 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

