IFG Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,497 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.60.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.2 %

MCD opened at $282.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $203.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.92. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

