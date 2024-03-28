IMAC (BACK) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th.

IMAC Stock Performance

BACK stock opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. IMAC has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IMAC stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,180,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 59.29% of IMAC as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns and manages innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers, and backspace clinics in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

Featured Stories

