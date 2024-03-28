IMAC (BACK) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Friday, March 29th.

IMAC Trading Up 27.1 %

Shares of IMAC stock opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87. IMAC has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $10.62. The company has a market cap of $3.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.11.

Institutional Trading of IMAC

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IMAC stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,180,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned 59.29% of IMAC at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns and manages innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers, and backspace clinics in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

