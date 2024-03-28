Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Short Interest Update

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, a growth of 585.2% from the February 29th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 858,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Impala Platinum Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Impala Platinum stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.22. Impala Platinum has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $10.46.

About Impala Platinum

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, concentrating, refining, and sale of platinum group metals (PGMs) and associated base metals. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products, as well as ruthenium, iridium, and gold. It has operations on the PGM-bearing orebodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe, as well as the Canadian Shield.

