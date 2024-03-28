Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Short Interest Update

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, a growth of 585.2% from the February 29th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 858,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Impala Platinum Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of Impala Platinum stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.22. Impala Platinum has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $10.46.
About Impala Platinum
