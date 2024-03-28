IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) and Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Head to Head Analysis

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) and Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IN8bio and Exscientia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IN8bio N/A N/A -$30.01 million ($1.01) -1.20 Exscientia $25.60 million 27.29 -$181.56 million ($1.48) -3.91

IN8bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exscientia. Exscientia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IN8bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

IN8bio has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exscientia has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares IN8bio and Exscientia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IN8bio N/A -147.67% -105.00% Exscientia -737.10% -36.44% -26.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for IN8bio and Exscientia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IN8bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 Exscientia 0 2 2 0 2.50

IN8bio presently has a consensus target price of $9.83, suggesting a potential upside of 712.67%. Exscientia has a consensus target price of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 68.69%. Given IN8bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe IN8bio is more favorable than Exscientia.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.1% of IN8bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of Exscientia shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.0% of IN8bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IN8bio beats Exscientia on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IN8bio

IN8bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM. It also develops INB-300, INB-410, and INB-500 that are in preclinical Phase for treatment of various solid tumor cancers. The company was formerly known as Incysus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to IN8bio, Inc. in August 2020. IN8bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy. It is also involved in the development of EXS4318, a PKC-theta inhibitor, under Phase 1 clinical trial for inflammation and immunology indications; EXS74539, a LSD1 inhibitor, under preclinical studies for SCLC, AML, and potential additional indications; EXS73565, a MALT1 inhibitor, under preclinical studies for multiple hematology indications; and DSP-0038, currently in Phase 1 studies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA, Bristol Myers Squibb, Sanofi, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Charité Universitätsmedizin Berlin, Rallybio, and GT Apeiron Therapeutics. Exscientia plc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

