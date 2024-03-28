Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, a growth of 196.7% from the February 29th total of 33,500 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 78,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Indaptus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Indaptus Therapeutics stock opened at $2.49 on Thursday. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Indaptus Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 38,216 shares in the last quarter. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Indaptus Therapeutics

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, as well as chronic hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.

