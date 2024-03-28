Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY) PT Lowered to $1.00

Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Maxim Group from $1.75 to $1.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 250.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Innovative Eyewear Price Performance

Innovative Eyewear stock opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. Innovative Eyewear has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Eyewear

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovative Eyewear stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.47% of Innovative Eyewear as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Eyewear Company Profile

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.

