Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $13.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 426.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on INVZ. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Innoviz Technologies from $5.00 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Innoviz Technologies from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on INVZ

Innoviz Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INVZ opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1.84. Innoviz Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The company has a market cap of $181.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $14.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 591.37% and a negative return on equity of 78.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Innoviz Technologies will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innoviz Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torno Capital LLC bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviz Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.