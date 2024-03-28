International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Trading Down 0.3%

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.05 and last traded at $11.78. 688 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 7,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

International Petroleum Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69.

About International Petroleum

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

