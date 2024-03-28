Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) Receives $15.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Inventiva from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inventiva during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inventiva by 91.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Inventiva by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 19.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IVA opened at $3.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.98. Inventiva has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $5.05.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidoses type VI disease.

