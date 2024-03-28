Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 2.3% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $31,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $444.83 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $304.77 and a 12 month high of $449.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $433.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

