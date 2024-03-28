Investors Buy High Volume of Nutrien Put Options (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 9,356 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 57% compared to the average daily volume of 5,953 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.43.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

Nutrien Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

NTR opened at $53.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.17. Nutrien has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $75.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.79%.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.