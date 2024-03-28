Investors Buy Large Volume of Bloom Energy Call Options (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 13,815 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 190% compared to the typical volume of 4,761 call options.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $494,266.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,702,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,323,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $122,540.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,655.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $494,266.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,702,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,323,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,782 shares of company stock worth $658,463. 8.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 17.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.08. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.76. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.62.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $356.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.90 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 22.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BE shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

