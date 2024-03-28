Investors Purchase Large Volume of Katapult Put Options (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 21,767 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,884 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Katapult

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KPLT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Katapult by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,496,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 642,563 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Katapult by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 124,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Katapult by 178.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 165,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 106,014 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Katapult in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Katapult during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Katapult Stock Performance

KPLT opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.82. Katapult has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $24.76.

About Katapult

Katapult ( NASDAQ:KPLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Katapult had a negative return on equity of 6,063.05% and a negative net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $56.71 million during the quarter.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

