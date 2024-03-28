Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $4.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 150.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Invivyd in a research note on Monday.

Shares of IVVD opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.60. Invivyd has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.86.

In related news, major shareholder Adimab, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $19,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,687,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,667,228.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invivyd by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 24,692 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invivyd by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 31,186 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invivyd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invivyd by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 510,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invivyd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. 70.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease, as well as developing monoclonal antibody candidates, including VYD222 and VYD224, which provides neutralizing protection against SARS-CoV-2.

