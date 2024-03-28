iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a growth of 185.9% from the February 29th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Institutional Trading of iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 75.00% of iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF stock opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.64. iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $26.33.
About iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF
The iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (ILIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed, providing exposure to the lithium industry by investing in stocks of lithium miners and compound manufacturers from all around the world.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF
- About the Markup Calculator
- Cintas or UniFirst: Investors Win Either Way
- Trading Halts Explained
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.