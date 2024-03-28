iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.5% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $23,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $337.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.71. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $233.56 and a 52-week high of $340.83. The firm has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.