iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $337.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $326.06 and a 200-day moving average of $298.71. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $233.56 and a 52-week high of $340.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

