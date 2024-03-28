J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Short Interest Up 7,166.7% in March

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 7,166.7% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
J Sainsbury Stock Up 3.1 %
OTCMKTS JSAIY opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $15.84.
J Sainsbury Company Profile
