J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Short Interest Up 7,166.7% in March

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 7,166.7% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

J Sainsbury Stock Up 3.1 %

OTCMKTS JSAIY opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $15.84.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

