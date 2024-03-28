Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in March

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Jardine Cycle & Carriage Price Performance
Jardine Cycle & Carriage stock opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.05. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $53.39.
Jardine Cycle & Carriage Company Profile
