Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in March

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Price Performance

Jardine Cycle & Carriage stock opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.05. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $53.39.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Company Profile

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction and energy, agribusiness, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. It manufactures, distributes, and retails motor vehicles; and provides aftersales services, as well as manufactures and distributes automotive components.

