JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 511.25 ($6.46).
JD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.37) to GBX 925 ($11.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
JD Sports Fashion Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of LON JD opened at GBX 116.30 ($1.47) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,855.00, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 113.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 133.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36.
JD Sports Fashion Company Profile
JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.
Further Reading
