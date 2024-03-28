Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Price Target to $27.00

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATXS. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ATXS

Astria Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATXS opened at $13.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.76. The firm has a market cap of $746.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.72. Astria Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $16.90.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Astria Therapeutics

In other news, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $102,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $102,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 2,481,350 shares of Astria Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $29,999,521.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,873,721 shares in the company, valued at $58,923,286.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Astria Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,788,000 after purchasing an additional 545,786 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,004,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,608 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 40,996 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.