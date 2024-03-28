JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Receives $18.30 Consensus PT from Brokerages

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.30.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 53,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $1,036,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 814,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,922,751.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick Wendt sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $307,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,060,604.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,000 shares of company stock worth $2,698,610 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,862,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,323,000 after buying an additional 71,917 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 208,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 107,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $20.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $20.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.43.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

