JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY)

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $33.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Getty Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd.

Getty Realty Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $26.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.89. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $36.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $45.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.19 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 32.37% and a return on equity of 6.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 156.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Getty Realty by 68.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Company Profile

