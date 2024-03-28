JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ARCC. B. Riley lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

ARCC opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.78 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 58.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 100.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181,426 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

