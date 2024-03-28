JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,597 shares during the period. JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 0.7% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.39% of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $9,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 544.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 168.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter.

Get JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

BBUS opened at $94.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.02.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.