JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,597 shares during the quarter. JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 0.7% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.39% of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $9,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,463,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,375,000 after purchasing an additional 100,163 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 924,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,273,000 after purchasing an additional 149,967 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 37.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 826,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,734,000 after purchasing an additional 226,708 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 686,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,947,000 after buying an additional 106,106 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,757,000 after buying an additional 48,757 shares during the period.

Shares of BBUS opened at $94.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.40.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

