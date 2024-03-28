JPMorgan American (LON:JAM) Raises Dividend to GBX 5.25 Per Share

JPMorgan American (LON:JAM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from JPMorgan American’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
JPMorgan American Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of JAM opened at GBX 985.19 ($12.45) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan American has a one year low of GBX 690 ($8.72) and a one year high of GBX 990 ($12.51). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 995.83 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 929.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 854.19.
About JPMorgan American
