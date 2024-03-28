K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of K-Bro Linen in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 25th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.14. The consensus estimate for K-Bro Linen’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen’s FY2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

KBL stock opened at C$34.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$369.34 million, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. K-Bro Linen has a twelve month low of C$26.90 and a twelve month high of C$35.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

