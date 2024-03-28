Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (KYN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on April 12th

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

NYSE KYN opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.68. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98.

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, President James C. Baker bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $442,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 681,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,384.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KYN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 250.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 72,089 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

