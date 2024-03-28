Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LAZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Lazard in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised Lazard from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lazard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Lazard Trading Up 3.3 %

LAZ opened at $41.38 on Thursday. Lazard has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $42.15. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.15.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $825.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.56 million. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lazard will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Lazard’s payout ratio is -206.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lazard news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $2,951,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,950,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazard

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Lazard by 88.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Lazard by 489.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazard by 64.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

