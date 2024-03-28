Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Receives GBX 304 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 304 ($3.84).

LGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 289 ($3.65) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 336 ($4.25) to GBX 325 ($4.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.66) to GBX 295 ($3.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.66) to GBX 295 ($3.73) in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

LON LGEN opened at GBX 255.50 ($3.23) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 245.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 235.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,372.51, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,650.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.34. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of GBX 203.10 ($2.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 259 ($3.27).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.63 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.71. This represents a dividend yield of 5.96%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28,571.43%.

In other news, insider Ric Lewis bought 1,336 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £3,353.36 ($4,237.79). In other Legal & General Group news, insider Ric Lewis purchased 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 251 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £3,353.36 ($4,237.79). Also, insider Laura Wade-Gery purchased 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 257 ($3.25) per share, with a total value of £1,829.84 ($2,312.45). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,040 shares of company stock worth $761,360. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

