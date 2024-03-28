LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives $114.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

LGIH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other LGI Homes news, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 1,212 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $135,683.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other LGI Homes news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 6,361 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $712,113.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,823.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $135,683.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,435 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,291. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $114.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.22. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $84.15 and a 52-week high of $141.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.35). LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $608.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

