Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LI. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Li Auto from $57.30 to $48.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Li Auto from $56.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Li Auto from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.58.

Li Auto stock opened at $30.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $47.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.02.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.37%. Equities analysts predict that Li Auto will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li Auto

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 137.9% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 325,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 188,828 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Li Auto by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Li Auto by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Li Auto by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 86,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

