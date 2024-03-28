Linamar (TSE:LNR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $64.18

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$64.18 and traded as high as C$72.36. Linamar shares last traded at C$72.20, with a volume of 48,035 shares.

LNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Linamar from C$93.00 to C$91.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Linamar from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linamar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$82.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$67.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$64.18. The stock has a market cap of C$4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.75 by C$0.23. Linamar had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of C$2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.40 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Linamar Co. will post 10.2772134 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.24%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Willard Russell sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.18, for a total transaction of C$139,881.96. 35.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets.

