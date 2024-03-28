Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $208.56.

Several research firms have commented on LECO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $208.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

In other news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $3,178,719.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,554,575.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $3,178,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,554,575.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $834,202.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,605,000 after purchasing an additional 63,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,478,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,594,000 after buying an additional 59,991 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,734,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,122,000 after buying an additional 12,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $336,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $258.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $152.36 and a 12-month high of $261.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.57 and its 200 day moving average is $210.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.26. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 30.31%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

