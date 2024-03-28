Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) Trading Up 1.8%

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) was up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.23. Approximately 11,964 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 14,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Lisata Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Lisata Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $26.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.58.

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.20. On average, analysts forecast that Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BML Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lisata Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 269,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lisata Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Lisata Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lisata Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $817,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lisata Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 1b/2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and LSTA201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

