Lithium Americas (LAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th.
Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). On average, analysts expect Lithium Americas to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Lithium Americas Price Performance
Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $12.38.
LAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.94.
Lithium Americas Company Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
