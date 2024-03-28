Lithium Americas (LAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). On average, analysts expect Lithium Americas to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $12.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 24,570.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 224.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

LAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.94.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

