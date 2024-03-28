LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.40.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of LIVN opened at $55.87 on Thursday. LivaNova has a one year low of $41.87 and a one year high of $59.86. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 174.60 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.03 and a 200-day moving average of $50.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.65 million. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LivaNova will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,932,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,123,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 851,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,047,000 after purchasing an additional 116,842 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter worth $1,672,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 916,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,471,000 after purchasing an additional 449,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

