LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.08

Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.08 and traded as high as $32.52. LTC Properties shares last traded at $32.48, with a volume of 302,041 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LTC Properties

LTC Properties Stock Performance

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a current ratio of 13.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.11%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 105.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,724,000 after purchasing an additional 28,337 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $766,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in LTC Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LTC Properties by 14.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in LTC Properties by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.