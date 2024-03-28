Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Raised to $30.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.50 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.62.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE:MRO opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average is $25.09. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $1,417,822.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,104.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $2,172,630.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,330 shares in the company, valued at $16,065,130.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $1,417,822.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,104.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,238 shares of company stock worth $6,646,904 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 51.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,988,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $748,683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504,754 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,134.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,428 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $89,591,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,388,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $468,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.