Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $1,806,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,260.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $1,806,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,260.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,000 shares of company stock worth $8,983,290. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $72.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.32. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.