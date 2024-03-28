Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) PT Lowered to $3.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $6.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MAXN

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies

Shares of MAXN opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $38.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $176.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,634,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,947,000 after buying an additional 235,823 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 260,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 153,664 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,749,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after acquiring an additional 506,633 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.