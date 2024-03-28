Maxim Group Lowers Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Price Target to $20.00

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Maxim Group from $45.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 261.01% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MBRX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Moleculin Biotech Stock Up 18.4 %
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $2,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.
About Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
