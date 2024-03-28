McBride plc (LON:MCB) Insider Buys £9,900 in Stock

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Free Report) insider Mark Strickland acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £9,900 ($12,511.06).

McBride Price Performance

MCB stock opened at GBX 99.20 ($1.25) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 82.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.97. The stock has a market cap of £172.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 992.00, a PEG ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.27. McBride plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 24.10 ($0.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 101 ($1.28).

Get McBride alerts:

McBride Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, rest of Europe, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

Receive News & Ratings for McBride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McBride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.