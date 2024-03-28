McBride plc (LON:MCB) Insider Buys £9,900 in Stock

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Free Report) insider Mark Strickland acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £9,900 ($12,511.06).
McBride Price Performance
MCB stock opened at GBX 99.20 ($1.25) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 82.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.97. The stock has a market cap of £172.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 992.00, a PEG ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.27. McBride plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 24.10 ($0.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 101 ($1.28).
McBride Company Profile
