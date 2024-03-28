Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 190.0% from the February 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Medicine Man Technologies Stock Performance

SHWZ stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81. Medicine Man Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.55.

About Medicine Man Technologies

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc, doing business as Schwazze, engages in the cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, and retail sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Colorado and New Mexico. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers loose flower, concentrates, edibles, pre-rolls, topicals, infused beverages, and other associated cannabis products produced by cannabis vendors; and cannabis and non-cannabis products.

