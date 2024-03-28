Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Receives $6.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.29.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $1.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $4.49 on Monday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $544.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 282.36% and a negative net margin of 465.80%. The business had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, Director Anna Protopapas sold 29,399 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $79,671.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,164.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $25,276.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,724.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anna Protopapas sold 29,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $79,671.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,164.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,108 shares of company stock valued at $127,663. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,237,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after buying an additional 51,465 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $684,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 117,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.