Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRUS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Merus from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Merus from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Merus from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.
NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.90. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.12. Merus has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $52.03.
Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $8.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 352.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merus will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.
