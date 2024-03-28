Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRUS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Merus from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Merus from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Merus from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

Merus Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Merus by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Merus by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 39,479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Merus in the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Merus by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 394,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after acquiring an additional 78,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Merus by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.90. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.12. Merus has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $52.03.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $8.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 352.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merus will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Merus

)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Read More

