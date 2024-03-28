Metaurus U.S. Equity Ex-Dividend Fund-Series 2027 (NYSEARCA:XDIV) Trading 0.5% Higher

Metaurus U.S. Equity Ex-Dividend Fund-Series 2027 (NYSEARCA:XDIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $105.95 and last traded at $105.73. 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 3,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.24.
Metaurus U.S. Equity Ex-Dividend Fund-Series 2027 Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.73.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Metaurus U.S. Equity Ex-Dividend Fund-Series 2027
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Metaurus U.S. Equity Ex-Dividend Fund-Series 2027 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metaurus U.S. Equity Ex-Dividend Fund-Series 2027 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.